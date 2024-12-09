Verition Fund Management LLC Has $972,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.8 %

BRX opened at $29.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

