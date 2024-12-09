Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 123,361 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 89.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,361 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,491 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,586.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,843,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,156 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 592.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,846 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,232,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,232,000 after buying an additional 805,681 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,866,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.45%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

