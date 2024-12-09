Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 17,589 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in HSBC were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HSBC by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of HSBC by 383.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth about $139,895,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 28.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 301,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 67,617 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $48.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.