Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 9,375 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Toast were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $38.81 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.54, a P/E/G ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $2,613,499.02. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,395,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,975.05. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $8,162,652.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,635.29. This represents a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,688,321 shares of company stock worth $52,160,120. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TOST

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.