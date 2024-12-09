Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 5,353 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $3,669,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $838,335.36. This trade represents a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. This represents a 54.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,673 shares of company stock valued at $509,688. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $85.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $100.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.66). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

