Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 118,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 887,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 190,293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 222,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,830,000.

EC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ecopetrol from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.50.

EC opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

