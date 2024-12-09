Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 243 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 102,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. This represents a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 4.3 %

SITE stock opened at $151.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.08.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

