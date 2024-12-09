Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 3,810 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALG. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $196.09 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.74 and a 52-week high of $231.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.43 and its 200 day moving average is $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total transaction of $54,062.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,031.32. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

