Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,173 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $3,985,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 48.3% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 51,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE LYV opened at $136.76 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $141.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.49, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,857,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 566,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,255,395. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,525.08. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,903. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.