Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 89,965 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 517,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 793,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 143,309 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 353.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,245 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $883,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 378.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 885,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medical Properties Trust

In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman purchased 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at $461,207.40. This represents a 11.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.58%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

