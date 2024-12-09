Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 5,050 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,722,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 33.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 648,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,882,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,278,000 after acquiring an additional 120,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 492,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,719,000 after acquiring an additional 111,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total value of $1,781,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,969 shares in the company, valued at $76,032,875.70. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,577.50. The trade was a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $2,244,755. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVLT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Commvault Systems stock opened at $175.75 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $178.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.48 and a 200 day moving average of $142.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.