Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $958,000 Investment in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sila Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SILA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SILA opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.37.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

