Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 22.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $216,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $184.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $184.23 and a 1 year high of $257.85. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.47.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

