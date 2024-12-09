Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCFS. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 160.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,375,401.20. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $104.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.65. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $837.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Stephens initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

