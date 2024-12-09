Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gates Industrial by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gates Industrial

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.