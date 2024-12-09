Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gates Industrial by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gates Industrial Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Gates Industrial
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
