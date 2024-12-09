Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of FTI opened at $30.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.54. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Hsbc Global Res raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.