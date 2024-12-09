The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 349 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,562,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,809,000 after acquiring an additional 149,934 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,347,000 after acquiring an additional 126,726 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.4% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after purchasing an additional 76,534 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $91.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,829,326.15. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $756,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,844 shares in the company, valued at $18,993,817.08. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,957 shares of company stock worth $4,599,306 in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

