Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,190 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,207.40. This represents a 11.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -7.58%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

