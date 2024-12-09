Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 206.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $2,249,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $5,010,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 36.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,600 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.74.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $340.09 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.60 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.71.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

