The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

BCRX opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.79. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.



