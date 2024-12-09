UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,592,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth $14,819,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,320,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,357,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,208,000 after buying an additional 147,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $674,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $463,980. The trade was a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,530.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,602.20. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $19.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

