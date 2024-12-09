Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.58% of Sprout Social worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 76.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,017.78. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $564,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,381.91. This represents a 72.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,765 shares of company stock worth $1,505,079 in the last three months. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPT stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $102.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

