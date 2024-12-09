UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 794 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.19% of Columbia Sportswear worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,304,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,180,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,647,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 16.2% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $88.35 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Stories

