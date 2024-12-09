Walleye Capital LLC Invests $472,000 in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KYMR. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

