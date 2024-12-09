UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,623,000. Makaira Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 399.6% during the second quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 499,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 399,581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 3,604.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 317,704 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,553,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE:WHD opened at $63.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $70.01.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.47 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In related news, COO Steven Bender sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,003.45. This trade represents a 63.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Tadlock sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $2,055,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,501.95. This represents a 47.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $8,916,325 over the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

