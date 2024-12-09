UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 158,398 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,670,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 123,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 50,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 397,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,476,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $86.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $98.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.