UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $119,691,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,472,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,263,000 after acquiring an additional 684,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,370,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,693 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 36.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,242,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,727,000 after purchasing an additional 865,355 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $49,061.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $867,406.24. This trade represents a 31.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $17.99 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.