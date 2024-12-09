Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 9,061 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

KYN stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.