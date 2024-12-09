UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Makes New $9.09 Million Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 807,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.26% of StoneCo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STNE

About StoneCo

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.