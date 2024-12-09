UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.05 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,531,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $48.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

