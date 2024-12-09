UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 386.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,327 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.66% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 103.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 577.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.44 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALEX. StockNews.com upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

