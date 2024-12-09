5,399 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,399 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 35.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $115.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $120.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 63.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.83.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

