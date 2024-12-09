Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.15% of Brookfield Renewable worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4,491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,940,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,258 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 301.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 969,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 727,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,443,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after buying an additional 504,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,831,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 215,592 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -173.17%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.