Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 106.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $732.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

