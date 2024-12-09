UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 3,044 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kontoor Brands worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTB. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 38,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $3,448,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB stock opened at $89.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.82.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.45 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. sold 9,039 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $729,537.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,227.09. The trade was a 33.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 119,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $9,961,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,916 shares in the company, valued at $27,748,177.60. The trade was a 26.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

