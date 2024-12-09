UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 3,593 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 468.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $58.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

