Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,827 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 17.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Confluent by 785.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,134 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Confluent by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Confluent by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Trading Up 1.1 %

Confluent stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,784. This represents a 15.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 1,084,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $31,335,085.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,559 shares in the company, valued at $362,955.10. This represents a 98.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,069,108 shares of company stock valued at $116,165,158 in the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

