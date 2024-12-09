First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $20.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $234.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 25,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,223.10. The trade was a 9.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.