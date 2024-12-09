UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Innospec worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 503.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 200.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Price Performance

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $116.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.82. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $103.97 and a one year high of $133.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $127,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,721.76. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.