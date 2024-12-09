Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $270,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,660.55. The trade was a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $86,126.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,798 shares of company stock worth $1,595,921 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PEG opened at $90.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.