Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hess by 59.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $141.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.58%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $13,729,733.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,914,927. The trade was a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $851,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,019.71. The trade was a 17.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,370 shares of company stock worth $45,856,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

