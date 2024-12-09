Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 78,123 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,123 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $99.14 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

