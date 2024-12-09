Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 357.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 75.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $1,201,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 187.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 83,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 114.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $144.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.74. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $155.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,859.40. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

