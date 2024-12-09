Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $466,259,000 after purchasing an additional 230,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $538,547,000 after purchasing an additional 247,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,282,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $456,930,000 after purchasing an additional 87,288 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 439,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $166.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.52 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.65.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 92.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

