ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,131 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.15% of ChampionX worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 896,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ChampionX by 8.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,048.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,514.54. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.38.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $906.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

