Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.11% of New York Times worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 356.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 34.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 401.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 49.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NYT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.