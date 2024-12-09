Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $1,431,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.1 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $191.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.67. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $176.48 and a one year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.