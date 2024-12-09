Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Holdings Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 80.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72,244 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.42.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $57.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.42. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $74,967.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,411.74. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,253.65. The trade was a 92.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,226 shares of company stock valued at $314,838. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

