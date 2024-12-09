Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 917.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,732 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 105.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.7 %

KWR stock opened at $156.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day moving average of $167.61. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.31 and a fifty-two week high of $221.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total value of $285,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at $474,035. This trade represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.98, for a total transaction of $107,057.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,747 shares in the company, valued at $787,907.06. This represents a 11.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

