Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 1,267.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,133 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.21% of Malibu Boats worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at about $51,800,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 409,574 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,866,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,661,000 after buying an additional 111,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,667,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Down 1.1 %

MBUU stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $849.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $56.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBUU. DA Davidson lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MBUU

Malibu Boats Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.